No New Taxes On Telecom Services, Petroleum Products – Nigerian Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government says it is not considering the introduction of new taxes on telecommunications services or petroleum products.

The clarification follows a recommendation by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which advised Nigeria to consider extending value-added tax (VAT) to fuel products and introducing excise duties on telecom services to boost revenue.

In a statement on Wednesday, Maryann Duke, senior special assistant on communications and press secretary to the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, said the reports were incorrect.

“The claims are inaccurate and do not reflect the position of the Government,” the statement said.

She added that the federal government is not planning any new taxes on telecom services or petroleum products.

According to her, IMF recommendations do not represent government decisions and are not binding.

Duke also clarified that the VAT waiver on fuel remains in place and has not been removed, while any fuel surcharge would require official approval and publication before it can take effect.

She further noted that a previously introduced telecoms excise duty has already been repealed under new tax laws.

The government urged the public and media to disregard reports suggesting new tax plans, saying its focus remains on improving revenue collection and supporting economic growth.