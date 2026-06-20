World Cup: Algeria Protests Referee’s Decision On Messi’s Dangerous Tackle

Algeria have lodged a complaint with FIFA over “refereeing injustice” in their opening World Cup loss to Argentina, particularly a tackle by Lionel Messi, an Algerian football federation source told AFP on Friday.

Messi caught Algeria defender Aissa Mandi on the calf with a studs-up challenge from behind in the 30th minute of Tuesday’s match, but was not booked.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who had already given reigning world champions Argentina the lead, went on to score a hat-trick.

“The complaint primarily concerns Messi’s challenge, which deserved a red card, in everyone’s opinion,” said the federation source.

“There were also two elbow incidents… Both of which warranted dismissals.”

Algeria face Jordan in their second match on Monday, before completing their Group J campaign against Austria on Saturday, June 27.

“We are not saying that the Argentine team was not strong, but we cannot remain silent in the face of injustice,” the source added when asked why Algeria decided to file a complaint.

“There were three incidents that were crystal clear, and VAR did not intervene.”

Messi’s treble saw him tie former Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals.

Algeria are hoping to reach the World Cup knockout phase for only the second time, following an extra-time loss to eventual winners Germany in the last 16 in 2014.

AFP