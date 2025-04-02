Bwala: Obi Has Not Recovered From Defeat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Daniel Bwala, the special adviser to the president on policy communication, has stated that Peter Obi has not yet recovered from the “painful defeat” he received during the 2023 presidential poll.

The African Examiner had reported that Obi, in an interview on Tuesday, slammed the administration of President Tinubu.

Obi was the standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election and he sarcastically stated that Tinubu was continuing from where former President Muhammadu Buhari stopped.

He said: “He (Tinubu) is doing well because what he promised people is exactly what he is doing; that he would start and continue from where the previous government stopped.

“Someone who met the dollar at N300 to N400, and now it is N1,500. He has done fantastic.

“When you talk about improvements, there are not things you say; there are things people feel and see.

“I have listened to people say jobs are being created — where are the jobs? It’s not about saying, ‘oh, the investors are coming back’; where are they investing?”

According to Obi, the dangerous situation of the country can be changed but with a leader who knows his onions.

Reacting on X on Wednesday, Bwala stated that Obi’s statement was devoid of facts and logical analysis.

Bwala said: “As I listen to @PeterObi this evening struggling to play the opposition (oppose the government) I can’t help but shudder at his abysmal delivery.”

“He was speaking devoid of facts, logical analysis and almost sounded like a tinkling cymbal or a sounding brass.

“Mr Gregory has still not recovered from the painful defeat of the 2023 polls.

“But I can understand his confusion because as it stands today, he seems deserted in the banana republic of fantasy, wondering how he will convince his followers about his agreement to play second fiddle in the 2027 wild goose chase of the opposition.

“Nigeria dodged a bullet.”