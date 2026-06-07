Anambra Government Arraigns Eight Pastors Over Alleged Fake Miracle

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Government has arraigned eight pastors before a High Court in Awka over allegations that they violated the state’s Homeland Security Law 2025 by staging fake miracles using hired actors to deceive worshippers.

The defendants are: Peter Chukwu, Chinedu Egwuonwu, Bishop Emeka Nwankpa, Ebele Nnachukwu, Ekeleme Chris Ugochukwu, Ndubisi Nnachukwu, Miracle Iruoma, and Chukwukadibia Ogwuama, were brought before the court on Friday.

According to reports, the accused persons were arrested by operatives of the Agunechemba security network, a state-backed security outfit in Anambra.

Authorities allege that the pastors orchestrated “arranged miracles” as part of schemes to mislead congregants and exploit them financially, a claim that now forms the basis of the prosecution under the state’s updated security law.

The case is expected to continue in court as the government pursues charges tied to public deception and alleged abuse of religious influence.