Renowned Architect Femi Majekodunmi Dies at 86

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s architectural community is mourning the passing of Olufemi (Femi) Majekodunmi, founder of fmaarchitects.com⁠. He died on Friday at the age of 86.

Born on May 1, 1940, in London, England, to Moses Majekodunmi and Tomi Agbebi, he spent part of his childhood in the United Kingdom before relocating to Nigeria, where he attended St. Gregory’s College in Lagos.

He later returned to the UK to study architecture at the Glasgow School of Art and Kingston University, graduating in 1966.

After gaining professional experience in the United States and the United Kingdom, Majekodunmi returned to Nigeria in 1969 and became part of a generation of architects who helped shape modern architectural practice in the country.

In 1973, he established Femi Majekodunmi Associates, which later became FMA Architects Ltd, a firm that grew into one of Africa’s leading architectural practices with projects across Africa.