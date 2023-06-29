Nollywood Actress Iyabo Oko Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yoruba actress, Sidikat Odunkanwi aka Iyabo Oko, is dead at the age of 61.

One of the actress’s daughters, Bisi Aisha announced her death on Thursday on her Facebook page saying that her mother died on Wednesday.

Aisha writes: “May ur soul Rest In Peace mummy.”

Also, uploading the dead actress’s pictures on her Facebook page, Iyabo Ojo, a Yoruba actress, writes: “Nollywood mourns. Veteran actress Iyabo OKO is dead.”

The African Examiner recalls that the deceased actress before her death battled with ill-health and this led her to take a long break from the movie scene.





