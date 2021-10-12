Nigeria Exchange Rate Is Artificially Low -Osinbajo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says that Nigeria cannot get new dollars into the system when the exchange rate is “artificially low.”

Osinbajo stated in Abuja at the opening of a two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat

He said that the artificially low exchange rate was discouragement to investors from bringing foreign exchange into the country, noting that, “As for the exchange rate, I think we need to move our rates to be as reflective of the market as possible. This, in my own respective view, is the only way to improve supply.

“We can’t get new dollars into the system where the exchange rate is artificially low. And everyone knows by how much our reserves can grow. I’m convinced that the demand management strategy currently being adopted by the CBN needs a rethink, and that is just my view.

“Anyway, all those are issues that when the CBN governor has time to address, he will be able to address in full.”

Osinbajo also suggested that the CBN is competing with the fiscal side of the economy, which includes the ministries, departments, and agencies of government.

“There must be synergy between the fiscal and the monetary authority. There must be a seamless relationship monetary authority, the CBN, and the fiscal side.

“Sometimes, it appears that there is competition, especially on the fiscal side. If you look at some of the interventions, you will find that those interventions are interventions that should be managed by ministries.

“The ministry of industry, trade and investment should handle MSMEs interventions, and we should know what the CBN is doing. In other words, if the CBN is intervening in the MSME sector, it should be with the full cooperation and consent of the ministry of industry.

“Sometimes you will get people who are benefiting more than once because we simply have no line of sight on what is going on, on one side,” he explained.

Speaking on surviving the economic challenge of 2020, Osinbajo noted that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, deserves the credit for providing steady leadership through the crisis, saying, “Let me say on the whole that we have been able to weather the storm of a very serious economic challenge.”

“I think that is based largely on the steady and stable leadership we received from the president. I think if Mr. President had panicked in that period, we would have had a lot of difficulties, perhaps we would be in a much worse situation.

“He deserves the commendation for providing that steady hand when that was required.”

Osinbajo said anything is possible if Nigeria and Nigerians are willing to work together for the same objective.























