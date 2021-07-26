Gani Adams: How I Rallied 10 Benin Republic Kings To Release Igboho

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has stated that he has rallied 10 Benin Republic monarchs to assist in the release of Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

It could be recalled that Igboho is standing trial at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou after his arrest at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou.

Adams, in a statement signed by Kehinde Aderemi, his personal assistant, stated the move is being taken to ensure justice and fairness in Igboho’s trial.

He stated that an emergency meeting of the 10 kings will be presided over by Oba Signon Adekilumo, the Alajowun of Ajowun land.

Adams said: “It is the duty of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, and that of other traditional rulers to support Igboho at this trying time, the case against Igboho should not be taken with levity.

“I am not comfortable with the way the federal government is handling Igboho’s case and I have made my position known to the world. I have also rallied over 10 prominent Yoruba monarchs in Republic of Benin to discuss the possibility of getting Igboho off the hook and ensure that he regains his freedom unconditionally.

“I think we must stand by him because we are all in the struggle for the liberation of our race and whatever happens to Igboho happens to us. And the journey, though, didn’t begin with him, it will definitely not end with him, because the agitation for self -determination is our legitimate rights for which we are ready to follow with all our strengths.”

Adams stated that the move to seek the monarchs’ intervention became necessary because of the sensitive nature of the case.

He disclosed that the 10 monarchs are in the best position to work with the authorities in Benin Republic to ensure Igboho gets a fair trial.

The other monarchs in the group are Oba Alajase Onikoyi, Alajase of Ajase-Ile Porto-Novo, Oba Shitu Adeleke, Onitowe of Towe land, Oba Adio Ogunju, Ologunba of Ogunba, Oba Awelede Salomon, Oniohorije of Ohori land, and Oba Akerekoro, the Onimasse of Mase land.























