Uzodinma Mention Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu As Sponsors Of Banditry, Kidnappings In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Imo State Government has stated that former Governor, Rochas Okorocha and Uche Nwosu are the sponsors of bandits and kidnapping in the state.

This was announced in a statement issued to the press on Tuesday by Oguwike Nwachuku, Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Chief Press Secretary, saying that the duo were funding violence in the State.

The spokesman categorically stated that the duo were fuelling “kidnapping, banditry, arson and cannibalism”.

Nwachuku disclosed that they had been promoting news of the alleged arrest of the security officers attached to Uzodimma and he also disclosed that the aim was to prevent the plan of the governor to expose the identities of those behind insecurity and other forms of criminality in Imo.

“The current media frenzy by both Rochas Okorocha and Uche Nwosu appears to be strengthening the notion of their culpability.

“The duo have resorted to publishing falsehood yet again about security officers in the State Government House.

“Their claim of the arrest and detention of a certain Shaba, whom they falsely allege to be the CSO to the Imo State Governor is strange as the Governor’s CSO is not known by the name of Shaba,” he said.

According to Nwachuku, no security officer in the Governor’s security team was either arrested or is currently unaccounted for.

“Okorocha and Nwosu have been specifically mentioned by suspects who are in the custody of security agents, as being sponsors of kidnapping and banditry in Imo State, using their relationship with former ex-militants to perpetrate the crimes,” he alleged.

Nwachuku also stated that instead of the duo to clear their names, they are poised on using both obvious and covert means to blackmail the Police High Command, “which legitimately arrested Uche Nwosu”.