NYSC Speaks On Why It Hasn’t Paid June Allowance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has opened up about why it hasn’t paid corps members’ allowances in the month of June as expected.

According to the Scheme, the delay was due to the “administration of funds by various banks”.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The Scheme disclosed that it had concluded plans for the payment of June allowance to corps members on June 27, 2023.

The statement read, “For the avoidance of doubt, the Scheme completed all arrangements for the payment of Corps Members’ allowance since 27th of June, 2023, and remittances made same day to various banks accordingly.

“The delay being currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts.

“In line with the above, NYSC Management is assiduously interfacing with the banks to fast track the payment of Corps Members’ June allowance without further delay.”





