Obi, Kwankwaso, Join NDC, Call For Unity after Dumping ADC

(AFRICAN EXAMINE) – ) Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso and former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), a few hours after dumping the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The duo made declaration after being received at the national Secretariat of the party by NDC National Leader, Sen. Seriake Dickson on Sunday in Abuja.

They called for national unity, youth empowerment and an end to internal political crises.

The noted that the call formed part of efforts to reposition Nigeria for sustainable development.

Kwankwaso commended the party’s leadership for its vision and commitment to national development.

“I sincerely appreciate you for taking the time to explain so many things about this party. I also congratulate you on your commitment to this country and the quality of leadership you represent,” he said.

He said the visit was to familiarise themselves with the party’s ideology, blueprint and core values, noting that discussions revealed shared priorities, particularly in education reform, youth and women empowerment.

Kwankwaso stressed the need to build a peaceful and united Nigeria, saying political platforms should serve not only as vehicles for power but also as instruments for social development and inclusion.

He urged Nigerians interested in contesting elections to take advantage of the available window for registration and participation in party processes.

“We agreed to remain committed to the ideals of peace, unity and progress for our country,” he added.

In his remarks, Obi declared support for the emerging political movement, stressing the urgency of addressing Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

“It is unacceptable that more than 50 per cent of our population is not actively engaged in productive activities. That must change if Nigeria is to realise its full potential,” he said.

He noted that the country’s political space had been affected by internal crises and litigations, forcing many politicians to seek alternative platforms.

Obi called on stakeholders to end political infighting and refocus on national development.

“Nigeria is going through difficult times. We cannot afford to keep fighting ourselves. Our priority must be the Nigerian people,” he said.

He further emphasised the need for a country where citizens feel secure, children have access to education and families are free from poverty and hunger.

“We must redirect our energy to nation-building and confront poverty, insecurity and economic hardship. This journey must succeed,” he said.

Earlier, the National Leader of the NDC, Dickson, welcomed the new entrants, describing the party as an ideological platform committed to progress, inclusiveness and integrity.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the party, Moses Cleopas, described the development as significant, noting that the movement was driven by a collective vision to “rescue Nigeria.”

He thanked supporters across the country and in the diaspora for their commitment and urged continued focus on unity and national progress.

The event was attended by party leaders, members of the National Assembly and supporters from across the country, marking a new phase in the NDC’s efforts to expand its political base and national relevance. (NAN)