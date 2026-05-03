Bandits Kill 11 in Katsina Attack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 11 people were killed in a reprisal attack by suspected bandits in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attackers had earlier on Saturday attempted an assault, but security operatives repelled them and reportedly neutralised several bandits.

Dr Nasir Mu’azu, Katsina Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the incidents in a statement issued on Sunday.

Mu’azu said intelligence reports revealed a notorious bandit leader, Mohammadu Fulani, was advancing with armed men toward strategic bridges.

“A joint security team, led by Kankia’s Divisional Police Officer, intercepted the gang and engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

“Several bandits were killed, while eight motorcycles and rustled cattle were recovered during the operation,” he said.

Mu’azu said the attackers later regrouped and launched another assault around midday on Gwalgoro Village in Gyaza/Kunduru Ward.

He said the fresh attack left 11 civilians dead in what authorities described as a retaliatory strike.

“The attack was a cowardly act of terror against innocent residents,” the commissioner said while condoling affected families.

Mu’azu praised security personnel for their professionalism, noting that community intelligence helped frustrate the initial attack.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and share timely information with security agencies to prevent further violence.

“The government remains committed to restoring peace and protecting lives and property across Katsina State,” he added. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)