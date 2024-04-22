Obi’s Achievements As Gov Not Better Than Lagos LG Chair –Omokri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has stated that the tenure of Peter Obi as governor of Anambra State was not better than that of the Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government Area in Lagos State, adding that the latter’s administration was superior.

Omokri disclosed this when he appeared on the ‘Mic On Podcast’ programme hosted by a Channels Television’s journalist, Seun Okinbaloye.

He said: “The Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government Area in Lagos State has more achievements in governance than Peter Obi.

“I know for a fact that the Eti-Osa Local Government Chairman has built at least, to my knowledge, three schools.”

He also challenged the Obidients , followers or supporters of Obi, to mention a school built by Peter Obi in his eight years as governor of the Southeastern state.

According to Omokri, Obi never started or inaugurated a school during his time as Anambra governor..

He said: “I am giving a challenge. I will give any (Obidient) $10,000 if they can name one school that Peter Obi started, completed and commissioned while he was governor.”