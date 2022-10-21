Ohanaeze Youths Optimistic Kanu ‘ll Win At Supreme Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The youth wing of the apex Igbo Socio cultural body, Ohaneze worldwide, has expressed optimisms that the Supreme Court of Nigeria will uphold the verdict of the Appeal Court which recently quashed all the charges leveled against leader of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

It said although, the Federal government of Nigeria reserves the right to appeal against the judgment, but they are hopeful that Kanu will still be victorious at the Nigeria’s apex court in the end.

Newly emerged President of the group, Barrister Livinus Obasionu, stated Thursday at the Ohaneze national Secretariat in Enugu while addressing Newsmen shortly at the end of his maiden National Executive Committee NEC meeting which he presided over.

He disclosed that he emerged on the 17th of September, 2022 in Awka in Anambra State, following the impeachment of the former president, Damian Okafor.

” It is the right of the Federal Government to appeal any judgment. So we can’t say they are right or wrong but our son has not committed any offence known to the law.

The new Ohaneze Youth leader, added that while they will continue to appeal for the release of Kanu, they will continue to remain non-violent.

Shedding light on his emergence, Obasionu stated the Youth Wing of NEC and the Professor George Obiozor led parent body had earlier set committee that investigated the allegations against Okafor.

According to him, both committees after their investigations found Okafor wanting which led to his impeachment.

Obasionu, who is from Ebonyi State where the position is zoned to also hinted that the NEC meeting was the first meeting he presided over and thanked the members for attending the meeting.

He assured members of the organization and entire Igbo race that his leadership would not fail the people.