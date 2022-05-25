‘Okada’ Proposed Ban Remains June 1 – Gov. Sanwo-Olu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said there is no going back on the June 1 proposed ban of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as ‘Okada’ on highways.

Sanwo-Olu said this while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday evening, after the State Security Meeting, at Lagos House, Ikeja.

African Examiner reports that the Heads of security services in the state are at the meeting.

The ban is in six local governments, Surulere, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Apapa, Eti-Osa and Ikeja.

The Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) are Yaba, Coker-Aguda, Itire,-Ikate, Apapa-Iganmu, Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island East, Lagos Island West, Eti-Osa East, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victotia Island and Ikoyi-Obalende.

Sanwo-Olu said that security services and Lagos State Government had agreed on the banning of the commercial motorcycles in the selected areas.

He said the government and security agencies would ensure that the security architecture was not compromised, so that residents would live and do their business without fear.