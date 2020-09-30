SGF Says He Was Misunderstood On ‘Nigeria May Break Up’ Comment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, says his comment that Nigeria may break up was misunderstood.

It will be recalled that the SGF while representing the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, in an interdenominational church service to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary on Sunday, stated that Nigeria may break up if the current issues are not resolved.

The SGF said Nigeria currently has “cracks in its walls”.



However, in a statement on Wednesday Mustapha stated that he is committed to one Nigeria and he appreciated the works of President Buhari in making sure that the county remains united.

He disclosed that any other opinion is not in tandem of the position of government.

“I have observed with concern, the apparent sensitization of the remarks I made at the 60th Independence Anniversary Church Service, where I stood in for His Excellency, the Vice President,” he said

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to affirm that His Excellency, the Vice President and I remain very firmly and irrevocably committed to the ideal of one indivisible Nigerian nation.

“We are also deeply appreciative of President Muhammadu Buhari’s consistent efforts to strengthen the unity of the Nigerian nation.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is a clear misinterpretation of our common position as a Government.”

