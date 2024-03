Old Subsidy Beneficiaries May Resist Us But Nigeria Will Overcome Them

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Friday said agents of destabilization are present in the polity stressing that with good governance, his administration would defeat them

According to him, his administration was deploying resources to critical sectors and areas with significant impact on the welfare of Nigerians, emphasizing that the nation’s treasury was sacrosanct and must not be abused.

Speaking at a meeting with the Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) at the State House in Abuja, the President assured Nigerians that his government was working to improve their living conditions.

“As we are fighting corruption, smugglers, and old subsidy beneficiaries, they most certainly will fight back. All those who falsified records and became losers with the subsidy (on petroleum products) removal, they will fight back”

“But we will defend our people. The treasury belongs to the people, and that sacred trust must not be abused” Tinubu said

He told the leaders at the grassroots level to encourage citizens to get their National Identification Number (NIN) for planning, structuring interventions and to achieve their full integration into various relief programmes.

“I urge the state chairmen that regardless of party affiliation, let us help citizens by mobilizing them for NIN registration. Not just PVCs. Some are poor Nigerians who have not experienced formal education and have no understanding of what NIN is and how it will benefit their lives. We must teach them. We must care for them.

“Without NIN, we can not embark on social security interventions for the vulnerable. We will be making faulty moves without accurate data and iron-clad, digital intervention structures. I have established a committee of governors, and it is headed by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima. It is working on what must be done to further lift our people”

” The programme of our government will be truly progressive; student loans, a national consumer credit system, and social welfare for the unemployed, as well as graduates. Every Nigerian will find a place of belonging in our country. In the eye of even the biggest hurricane, we will find that place of tranquility and prosperous harmony for the benefit of all. Nigerians will all partake on this national journey to prosperity,’’ the President said.

Emphasizing the central role of agriculture in expanding and accelerating Nigeria’s economic growth, President Tinubu told the state party chairmen, led by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, that his government had already drawn up a blueprint for large-scale livestock farming, which will be activated soon.

“We are bringing mechanized farming to the fore. Yesterday’s crisis will become today’s opportunity. Fertilizers are being supplied to farmers as we speak. Agriculture and economic diversification provide the answers to our problems. We will not continue to import food. We know how to turn lack into abundance, and the world will watch us do it again,’’ the President said.

Tinubu emphasized that the repositioning of the economy was top national priority while urging party members not to wait for an appointment before bringing good governance and exemplary civic engagement to the doors of Nigerians.

“We need to give hope, and we are giving it to the country and our citizens. We are working hard, day and night, even though some agents of destabilization are present in the polity. Nigerians, with our focused support, shall defeat them,” the President said.

In his own remarks, Ganduje said the party was set to establish the Progressive Institute of Policy and Development for the benefit of its members and the broader Nigerian public.

The Forum of APC State Chairmen also took the opportunity of the visit to congratulate Tinubu on his victory at the polls, tribunal, and Supreme Court while assuring him of their continued support as his administration implements its economic programmes.