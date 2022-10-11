US Data Integration Company Appoints African American Female CEO

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A leading data integration and Edtech firm in the United States, AMSimpkins and Associates (AMSA), has announced the appointment of Laqwacia Simpkins, an African American as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Prior to her present appointment, Simpkins was Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations with AMSA. She previously worked at DH Security Solutions in Atlanta, GA, joined the AM Simpkins team in 2015.

While the organization’s founder, Maurice Simpkins, saw early success as an independent consultant in the higher education industry, Simpkins was responsible for much of the transition to AMSA.

Applying her prior start-up knowledge, she expanded the existing business model, leading to the eventual launch of the AMSA Connect platform. Her focus on competitive intelligence, business development, and operations revitalized the AMSA brand.

Identifying new opportunities and forming strategic partnerships in the Higher Education market, Simpkins led AMSA’s new chapter of growth and success with more than twenty new clients in the first year.

Through her strategic vision and alignment with former NFL linebacker and AMSA founder, Maurice Simpkins, the organization has prioritized its education integrations formalizing partnerships with EdTech firms such as Coursedog, Unimarket, and Transact Payments (Cashnet).

Notably, this allowed him to focus more on platform growth, as Simpkins continued to build the company’s client and partnership portfolio. With AMSA’s steady growth and increased success, she will look to expand the team to help support her vision.

Meanwhile, Nebi Hailermariam, Director, Software Development with AMSA since 2016, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer. Under the direction of Maurice Simpkins, Nebi will lead the AMSA Connect platform for all client features and operations.

Similarly, Jason Cox, who formerly led sales for EdTech startup CampusLogics, will step into the role of National Sales Manager. Ro Levy, with AMSA since early 2018, is now the Project Manager Lead for Partnership Engagements, and AMSA’s newest team member, Shahab Shahabi, will lead Project Management for Internal and Client Deployment.

Interestingly, the founder’s NFL football experience has always influenced the culture of AMSA.

Speaking of the new appointment, the founder said the AMSA Team is excited to have a new Head Coach to lead them during this Super Bowl-winning season.

“This is an exciting time for AMSA and Simpkins has been primed for this role. There is no greater time to have her lead the company and I’m personally proud that our daughters will get to see her embody the role that we hope they all aspire to someday”, he stressed.