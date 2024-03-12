Oliseh Signals Plans To Coach Super Eagles Again

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh, has stated that he would consider managing the three times African champions again if the necessary conditions are met.

The African Examiner writes that the former midfielder had a brief stint in charge of the Super Eagles between July 2015 to February 2016.

During his time, his relationship with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was not too cordial and also he clashed with some senior players in the team.

The former Ajax star is part of those who are tipped to replace Jose Peseiro.

When asked if he had applied to coach the Super Eagles, Oliseh stated on Channels Television Sports: “Right now, what I can say is that I am going to put my wildcard on this question.

“As I have also often said, if Nigeria needs my services, I will always help my country if the right conditions are met.”