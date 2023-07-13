Omokri To Igbos: Convert IPOB Into Political Party To Transform, Develop Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri, has tasked Igbos to convert the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) into a political party.



Omokri, who was a media assistant to former president, Goodluck Joanathan, took to his Twitter account on Wednesday saying that Nigerians would vote for IPOB if it were converted into a political party.

Omokri writes: “Play your cards right, and Nnamdi Kanu will be freed. Renounce violence, like the Irish Republican Army did, and convert IPOB into a political party, the way the IRA became Sinn Féin, and democratically seize control of the Southeast, then turn it into a paradise, and other Nigerians will even vote for IPOB party Senators, Governors, and President. Who no like better thing?

“There is more evidence of love for Ndi’Igbo than any signs of hatred. Yet, you are allowing people who are shooting, beating and molesting you, as they enforce a sit-at-home order, to convince you that other Nigerians, who buy from you, employ you, are employed by you, and rent properties to you, hate you.”

He cautioned Igbos against listening to Radio Biafra as it is a propaganda vehicle.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



