Ondo Deputy Gov Aiyedatiwa Denies Assaulting Wife, Alleges ‘Political Blackmail’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has denied an allegation that he is fond of beating up his wife, Mrs Oluwaseun.

Aiyedatiwa, in a statement by his media aide, Kenneth Odusola, said he had never raised a hand to hit his wife since they got married.

The deputy governor described as baseless and false some media reports that he engaged in domestic abuse and assault on his wife.

“It is, therefore, uncharitable for anyone to claim that the Deputy Governor has in that period carried out ‘multiple assaults’ on his spouse who is out of the country. This is nothing but political blackmail taken too far,” the statement read.

“The said allegation of domestic abuse is a figment of the imagination of those behind it and their ungodly intentions to cause a crisis in the state had been known for weeks and therefore such falsehood did not come as a surprise.

“While His Excellency reserves the right to privacy on issues pertaining to his family, it is pertinent to state clearly that there has never been any domestic violence between the Deputy Governor and his lovely wife, Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, who at the moment is outside the shores of the country.

“It is not a secret that Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa has lived and worked in the United Kingdom for many years before her husband became an elected public official in Nigeria and since then she has been shuttling between the United Kingdom and Nigeria to take care of the home and the children who are also in the United Kingdom.”

The deputy governor was reacting to a claim by a group that Ayedatiwa had physically assaulted his wife twice in four months which, according to it, was against the ethics of his office.