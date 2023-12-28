Ondo Govt Declares Three Days Of Mourning For Akeredolu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State Government has declared a three-day period of mourning in honour of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who died in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa also ordered national flags are to be flown at half-mast across the state.

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

“In a solemn declaration, the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has announced a three-day period of State mourning in honour of the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, former Governor of Ondo State, who died in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023,” the statement read.

See the full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT

DECLARATION OF STATE MOURNING IN HONOUR OF ARAKUNRIN OLUWAROTIMI ODUNAYO AKEREDOLU, SAN, CON

In a solemn declaration, the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has announced a three-day period of State mourning in honour of the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, former Governor of Ondo State, who died in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

This period of mourning, with fasting and prayer, takes effect from Thursday, December 28 to Saturday, December 30, 2023. Also, all national flags are to be flown at half-mast in reflection of the mood of the State for seven days.

The Governor also announced the suspension of State government ceremonies during this period of mourning.

Meanwhile, condolence registers have been opened at the Governor’s Office and the Government House in Akure, as well as State Liaison Offices in Lagos and Abuja.

May the soul of our late leader rest in perfect peace, Amen.

Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



