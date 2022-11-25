2023: Why I’m supporting Tinubu – Asari Dokubo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo, has opened up on the reason why he chose to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

Dokubo, disclosed this on Friday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, saying that the APC presidential candidate is far better than other candidates.

He said: “For the presidential election, I am with Tinubu because I saw what he did in Lagos State and the legacies he left behind.”

Dokubo also stated that Tinubu was instrumental in the development of Lagos State.

“Lagos has transformed from what it used to be like a big ghetto, a junkyard to a global centre and one of the biggest economies in the whole of Africa. Somebody kick-started it; somebody laid the foundation,” he maintained.