Ondo Poll: Police Deploy 34,000 Men, Restrict Movement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police has deployed about 34,000 operatives for the Ondo State governorship election billed for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Abiodun Alabi, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Coordinating Election Security, disclosed this to Channels Television’s Politics Today in Akure on Friday.

He also revealed that measures have been taken to avoid infiltration of thugs or unauthorised persons during the off-cycle poll.

Alabi explained that all the 3,933 polling units of the state would be well covered, stressing that police operatives have been deployed across the wards and local government areas.

“By tomorrow, all the 3,933 polling units will be well covered,” he said. “We have about 34,000 police officers on the ground.”

The figure, he stated, includes the tactical units, the aerial surveillance team, and marine police among other units.

When asked if the election won’t be overpoliced, the DIG explained that the police authorities are ensuring that the election is well secured so as not to take chances.

“We just want to dominate the security space, to let people know that we cannot allow anybody to truncate the electoral process.

“We have intelligence that some people are trying to organise some militias to truncate the electoral process,” Alabi stated.

He assured voters that they should be rest assured of adequate security as the police have done adequate threat analysis.

The DIG also vowed to clamp down on anyone who plans to disrupt the smooth conduct of the election.

During the interview, the DIG confirmed that there would be restrictions on movement in the Sunshine State.

He revealed that intelligence at the police disposal indicated that plans were on for some elements to import thugs from neighbouring Edo and Osun states to unleash mayhem in Ondo State.

The curfew, Alabi noted, would commence from 6 am on Saturday and end by 6 pm tomorrow.

“No movement, we are going to restrict everybody’s movement. We don’t want anybody to infiltrate the state.

“It is part of the intelligence we have had that some people are trying to bring in thugs, hoodlums from the neighbouring states Edo, Osun to come and cause problems here. We are not going to allow that to happen.

“We are working hand in hand with the military who will take care of our borders. We are not going to allow anybody to infiltrate the state,” he stated.