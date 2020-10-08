Ondo Rally Attack: Fayose Says He Can’t Die Like Bola Ige

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has opened up on what transpired at the PDP rally in Ondo state on Wednesday saying that he can’t be killed like the late Justice Minister, Bola Ige.

African Examiner reports that shortly before the justice minister was killed on December 23, 2001, he was attacked by thugs and his cap removed at an event at the palace of the Ooni of Ife.

Also, Fayose experienced the same thing as his cap was removed by some hoodlums who charged towards him during the PDP rally at Ondo State.

Reacting to this development, the former governor in a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka stated that “popularity of his brand” will not be shamed.

He stressed that the attack should not be handled with levity “as security agencies will have to unravel all the thugs brought to the event and their sponsors”.

Fayose stressed that those who intend to spoil the image of the PDP will not succeed.

“That’s how late Chief Bola Ige’s cap was removed in Ile-Ife, Osun State then and we all know what happened later,” he said.

“So this one will not be ignored and treated as one of those things. The masterminds had it all planned and they followed it up by celebrating what they saw as the success of their plot. They even capped it up by circulating the video.

“So it was not an accident, it was planned. But those who planned it only succeeded in advertising their political myopism because the popularity of the brand Ayo Fayose, Osokomole cannot be rubbished by such a childish act.

“That they must have seen in the reaction of the people at the rally and I am sure they know that they can’t get such loud ovation even if they spend all the money in this world.

“As for me, I am unperturbed and I must say it clearly that those newcomers to the PDP and their old allies, who won’t mind soiling the image of the party to achieve their aims, will not be allowed to succeed.”





Spread the love





















