Fayose Urges Bode George To Retire From Lagos Politics

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has enjoined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos to retire that former Deputy National Chairman of the Party, Bode George, so that the party can make progress in the state.

The former governor stated this in a statement by his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, during the inauguration of the PDP campaign Committee for the Lagos East senatorial bye-election on Tuesday.

Fayose call for support for PDP candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, stressing that George should be a father figure for the young ones in the party instead of jostling for positions with them.

He said: “Lagos is ripe for PDP to take, and we will take the state if we work hard and put our house in order. This senate election is for PDP to take if we are ready to take it.

“You have done it before by producing House of Reps members and you can do it again by producing a senator. Before PDP can win any election in this Lagos, the party must first separate wheat from chaffs.”

The former governor enjoined the party leaders to refrain from rancor and give the younger ones a chance.

“It’s high time Bode George go and retire. Let him be a support stand for the younger ones in the party. I am about 60 years of age, I have grown above fighting for minister that it will get to a point and someone will say he is sacking me.

“I will never be such minister not to talk of contesting any post with younger ones in the party. It is time for young people in the party to tell elderly ones to take the back seat. I’m not against the elders, but I want them to know when to take the back seat.

“If they don’t, the young ones will force them. All those stories of how we formed this party in 1998 – eight of us sat in my sitting room to form the party, is no longer important because the young too must be allowed to grow.

“At this level, if you see any elder contesting chairman with the younger ones, you must know that such fellow needs to be retired. I am Ayodele Fayose, you can quote me anywhere. I said, you must retire Bode George if you want progress in the PDP in Lagos.

“You must stand firm and fight for your right. As an elder, he is supposed to stay at home and be giving blessing to his children aspiring to grow not to be contending positions with them.”

Spread the love





















