One Killed, Eight Injured In Third Mainland Bridge Accident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One person was killed with eight others “grievously injured” in an accident that occurred on Third Mainland Bridge on Monday.

The accident occurred when two Mazda commercial buses (LND 624 YE and EKY 804 YH) had a head-on collision on the bridge, near Ilaje, en route Iyana-Oworonsoki.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesman for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said the accident occurred when “both buses recklessly engaged in a high-speed chase from Adeniji Adele”.

Taofiq said the accident served “as a stark reminder of the catastrophic consequences of irresponsible driving practices”.

He said the injured suffered severe fractures and were immediately transported to Gbagada General Hospital for medical care.

he Agency extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured full recovery.

In a related development, another accident occurred on Monday when a Honda CRV (AKD 743 HV) overturned on the Third Mainland Bridge near the UNILAG waterfront, also inbound Iyana-Oworonsoki.

“The crash, attributed to excessive speeding, resulted in no casualties,” the agency stated.