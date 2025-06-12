Oshiomhole lied, Air Peace Tells FAAN To Release CCTV Footage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Air Peace has refuted claims by the senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, who stated that the airline extorted passengers at the airport.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the airline said that the allegation was “deliberate falsehood,” saying that no passenger was told to make a monetary payment after the closure of check-in.

The African Examiner recalls that on Wednesday, Air Peace accused the former Edo State governor of disrupting its operations after he missed a scheduled flight.

In two videos that went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former APC Chairman was seen addressing an official at the airport and also sitting in front of a gate at the Zulu Hall located at the Murtala Muhammed Airport terminal 1.

Responding to the allegations, Oshiomhole stated that he did not disrupt any movement but instead took a stand against what he described as extortion and arbitrary policy changes by Air Peace.

According to him, he rejected preferential treatment and supported other stranded passengers instead.

However, the airline debunked the allegations, saying that the senator was not acting on behalf of any passenger,s adding that he arrived at the airport late.

“The Senator lied blatantly when he accused Air Peace of extorting its passengers. We challenge Senator Oshiomole to bring one evidence of a passenger that was extorted,” the statement reads.

“None of our staff ever extorted any passenger. In fact, no ticket was sold after the closure of check-in on that flight. Everyone who flew bought their ticket prior to the flight closure.

“Again, our flight was never overbooked as some of his videos alleged. In fact, the aircraft took off with over thirty (30) empty seats.

“It would have been in our interest to carry Oshiomhole and those others who missed their flights for lateness on this flight, instead of flying many empty seats; but we will never sacrifice our strict on-time performance for monetary gains.

“It’s false that he was offered preferential treatment and that he was fighting for others. Senator Oshiomole was not fighting for anyone. He came to the airport late and was told that he was late. He then began to forment trouble.

“He jumped on the baggage conveyor belt, preventing the check-in process of other flights. He also barricaded the entrance gate and prevented access to the terminal.

“While he was doing all these, he also deliberately instigated other passengers against the Airline.”

Also, Air Peace called on the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to release the CCTV footage of the senator’s arrival at the airport for verification.

The airline insisted that Oshiomhole’s extortion allegation was highly defamatory, describing his behaviour as “violent, unbecoming, unfortunate, and shameful.”