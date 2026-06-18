Oshiomhole Retracts Forgery Claim Over Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Adams Oshiomhole has withdrawn his earlier claim that some senators’ signatures may have been forged or improperly included in the report that recommended the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Edo North lawmaker said his comments during an AIT interview on June 15 had been misinterpreted.

According to Oshiomhole, he never alleged that any senator’s signature was forged and agreed with Senate spokesman Senator Yemi Adaramodu that no forgery occurred during the suspension process.

“The insinuation that I said signatures of senators were forged is a complete misrepresentation of what I actually said,” he stated.

He explained that his observation was based on a claim by a member of the committee that handled the matter, who allegedly said attendance signatures were attached to the committee’s final report.

“The only comment I made is that one senator, who is a member of the committee, claimed that the signatures of attendance of some senators were attached to the final report,” he said.

Oshiomhole stressed that no senator had informed him that his or her signature was forged.

He also said the Senate had moved on from the controversy surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension and described the matter as settled.

The former Edo State governor expressed regret over any embarrassment his earlier comments may have caused to senators or the institution of the Senate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 for six months over allegations of gross misconduct and unruly behaviour linked to her accusations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Before his clarification, Oshiomhole had stated in a television interview that at least three senators privately told him they neither signed nor endorsed the report recommending Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension.