Oshoala: My Dad Not Happy With My Shirtless Celebration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons striker, has stated that her father “is not happy” about her celebration after she scored the third goal in Nigeria’s 3-2 defeat of Australia at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The African Examiner writes that 28-year-old Barcelona forward was brought on in the 64th minute of the game, and a few minutes later, she scored what would prove to be the decisive goal of the match on Thursday after she capitalised on a defensive error of the Australians.

The Australian goalkeeper, Mackenzie Arnold, was out chasing a longball in her goal area, but a lapse in communication led to Alanna Kennedy nodding the ball past the goalkeeper.

Oshoala capitalised on this as she placed the ball home into the empty net becoming the first African to score at three different Women’s World Cup tournaments.

To celebrate her goal, she took off her jersey as she reeled away with her teammates in pursuit.

The image of Oshoala, shirtless and clad only in a sports bra, has since gone viral on social media and sparked many reactions.

In a post on her Instagram page on Friday, Oshoala disclosed her father’s displeasure with the goal celebration.

“My dad is definitely not happy with my choice of celebration, but then again, life is a collection of moments,” the post read.





