Osinbajo Denies Being Involved In Road Accident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Contrary to videos emerging in the online space that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo was involved in an accident along Airport road, Abuja, on his way to commiserate with the Ondo State government and families of victims of Sunday’s attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, the Senior Special Assistant

on Media and Publicity to the VP, Laolu Akande, has stated that the report is untrue.

In a tweet posted to his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Akande disclosed that the vice president came across a road accident as he was heading to the airport and stopped by to assist the victims.

According to him, Osinbajo was already in Ondo State and heading to the site of the attack.

“On his way to the airport this morning, VP came across a road traffic accident, stopped to lend assistance, & ensured victim was taken to the hospital with VP’s convoy ambulance. He then proceeded on his trip and is now in Ondo State heading to site of yesterday’s attack in Owo,” Akande wrote.