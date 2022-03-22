Pay Doctors’ February Salaries, NMA Tells Kogi Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Medical Association has enjoined the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to make the full payment of February salaries of medical doctors working with the Kogi state government.

The NMA stated this in a communiqué which was jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Omakoji Oyiguh, and Secretary, Dr. Chimezie Udebuani on Tuesday in Lokoja.

It read, “The meeting observed that the salary of the medical doctors working with the Government of Kogi State was in percentage (69.97 percent).

“The meeting further observed that the payment in percentage was done despite lack of notice or invitation for negotiation to members whose salaries are to be affected.

”The NMA Kogi in a letter to Gov. Bello, dated March 7, drew the attention of the governor to non-invitation to participate in any negotiation and the expectation of NMA for payment of full salary for the month of February 2022.”

In view of this, the NMA Kogi chapter appealed to gov. Bello to forestall any possibility of industrial action, after the administration’s “two years of peaceful and harmonious” relationship with the medical sector.

”The governor’s handlers on the issue of the percentage salary should be cautioned against doing anything that will cause a breakdown of the much-cherished relationship already developed,” the NMA added.