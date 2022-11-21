PDP G5 Governors Form ‘Integrity Group’, Insist On Ayu’s Removal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dubbed as G5 say they are open to reconciliation on the crisis battling the party.

Other governors in the G5 group led by Wike are Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo, Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti, Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River, Bode George, former deputy national chairman, were also at the meeting.

Speaking before the meeting, Makinde hinted that the G5 group in the PDP is now “Integrity Group”, which is behind the “struggle” in the PDP.

“We are here this morning to hold a meeting of the Integrity Group within our party, the PDP. We have been of the G5- that is, the five PDP governors. The G5 is all about the Integrity Group,” Makinde was quoted .

“You can see us, five serving governors, as the face of this struggle both the leaders and elders of the party that you see here are the people behind those faces.”

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Jonah Jang, former governor of Plateau, said the group is still insisting on the removal of Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the party

Jang said the window of reconciliation with the group is still open.

“After a careful review of developments in our party, we have decided to stand on the decisions we took in our Port- Harcourt meeting,” Jang was quoted .

“And we hereby reiterate that the window for reconciliation in our great party, PDP, remains open.”

Over the past few months, Wike and his allies have been calling for the resignation of Ayu as the party’s chairman, citing that Ayu and Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, cannot come from the same region.

However, Ayu had insisted that he would not resign his position on the basis of the demands of Wike’s allies.

NAN