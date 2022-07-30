Pope Francis Hints On Stepping Down

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Catholic pontiff, Pope Francis, on Saturday, talked about stepping down from his position.

Pope Francis stated that he needed to slow down since he could no longer withstand the hectic schedule of international travels.

He said this to journalists after a six-day Canada trip.

The pontiff, who is suffering from knee pain, stated that he is considering stepping down due to his health issues.

“I don’t think I can go at the same pace as I used to travel.

“I think that at my age and with this knee limitation, I have to save myself a little bit to be able to serve the Church Or, alternatively, to think about the possibility of stepping aside,” he said.