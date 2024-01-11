PDP’s Bwala Meets Tinubu In Aso Villa, Pledges Support For President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, was at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday where he met with President Bola Tinubu and pledged his total support for him.

After the meeting with Tinubu, Bwala, who was a spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election, told the States House correspondents that he came on the invitation of the President.

“I honoured the invitation of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is a father to the nation, who God has given the opportunity to lead the country at this difficult time, so I came to celebrate and congratulate him.

“I also gave him my commitment that as citizens of this country, this is the time for us to throw our weight behind and support the administration,”Bwala said.

He said he is particularly excited about the recent policy decisions the President has taken which according to him demonstrates that he is about the people and not just protecting his team.

He commended him for taking decision “against certain ministers who allegedly were said to have committed infraction.”

Asked whether his support for the President will see him leave the PDP and return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bwala said that he visited the President as a private citizen, adding that God knows tomorrow.

“Well I am here as a private citizen and who must be bound by the conviction we have towards our country and the need for us to push the country to a better place that we all desire. So, I am not here in the capacity of PDP, first of all I am not even a leader in the PDP, I am a private citizen.

“But you must also admit that I have had my history with the President when I was in APC, before the primaries I was practically his key spokesman at the time and I supported his course because I believe in him.

“I am also here to say that I am supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of achieving the objectives of the problems in the country, I don’t think at this time of hunger and problems in the country somebody should be here talking about party and as per defection God knows tomorrow,” Bwala said.





