BREAKING: Plateau Assembly Speaker, Ayuba, Impeached

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Honourable Abok Ayuba, has been impeached.

Rt Hon. Yakubu Sanda representing Pengana Constituency in the state assembly has been elected Speaker by the members as the new speaker.

Abok was reportedly impeached on Thursday morning following a vote of no confidence by some lawmakers of the assembly.























