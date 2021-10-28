W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Plateau Assembly Speaker, Ayuba, Impeached

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, October 28th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Honourable Abok Ayuba, has been impeached.

Rt Hon. Yakubu Sanda representing Pengana Constituency in the state assembly has been elected Speaker by the members as the new speaker.



Abok was reportedly impeached on Thursday morning following a vote of no confidence by some lawmakers of the assembly.

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=69874

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us