People Think Osita Iheme Is My Twin Brother – Chinedu Ikedieze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as Aki, has stated that due to the onscreen synergy with his colleague, Osita Iheme, many people “thought we are twins”.

Ikedieze made this known during a recent interview with Naija Mouth-Piece.

He said: “Whenever people want to see one of us [me and Osita Iheme], they would always want to see the two of us because they have that imagination of our together…Sometimes I will go for an event, and they [fans] would say, ‘Where is your brother? Why didn’t he come with you?

“Because of our synergy in movies, people thought we are twins. So, they don’t believe that we could ever have seperate lives. They always believe that whenever you see one, you must see the other.



“But that wasn’t a limitation for me because I am Chinedu Ikedieze, and he is Osita Iheme. As much as we play together, I have some qualities or traits that differentiate me a little bit. He has his own too that differentiates him a little

“But when it comes to the movies, people would want to see us He said despite their similarities in height and mischievous movie roles, they have unique qualities that distinguish them from each other.”





