Peter Obi: I Will Dialogue With Gumi, Igboho, Biafra Agitators If Elected President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said he would engage in dialogue with agitators and influential figures across the country if elected president.

Speaking during an interview on Nevon News hosted by Rufai Oseni, Obi said he would be willing to sit down with Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Igboho, Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi, and Biafra agitators to discuss Nigeria’s challenges.

According to Obi, dialogue remains the best way to address the country’s growing divisions and security concerns.

“When I’m elected, I will discuss with everybody. I’m not there to apportion blame on who is wrong or right,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor explained that his approach would be to bring all stakeholders together and seek common ground for national progress.

“In solving this problem, I want to sit down with everybody and say, ‘Let’s go this way.’ As a president, I will sit down with people and talk, and you will see it,” Obi stated.

He recalled using a similar strategy during his time as governor, saying he regularly engaged traditional rulers and other community leaders to resolve issues.

Responding to a question on what he would do if some of the individuals refused to cooperate, Obi expressed confidence that they would be willing to engage.

“They will listen to me; they are in the problem. How can you call someone who is sick to come to the hospital and he says he won’t come?” he said.

Obi’s comments come amid ongoing debates over how best to address separatist agitations, insecurity, and national unity in Nigeria, with some advocating dialogue and others calling for stricter enforcement measures.