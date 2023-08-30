Petrol Subsidy Removal In Nigerians’ Best Interest — Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, says Nigerians will soon begin to feel the positive impact of the removal of petrol subsidy.

The minister stated this on Tuesday when he received Governor Umar Bago of Niger State in his office in Abuja.

Malagi said the decision by President Bola Tinubu to remove petrol subsidy is for the good of the country.

The minister further stated that the Federal Government has since saved money from the subsidy removal, which has been distributed to the states to cushion the economic impact of petrol subsidy removal.

He said, “You will agree with me that the fuel subsidy that was removed was actually in the best interest of Nigerians. We have said repeatedly that the pain of that removal will be felt temporarily before the smile, the positive of it will be seen.

“Within a short time, so much money has been saved and part of that money is already being sent to states so that the difficulty occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy is already being subsidised so to say.”

The minister also expressed confidence in the Tinubu administration to actualise his eight-priority agenda for the benefit of Nigerians.





