Fire Razes Kogi State House Of Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kogi State House of Assembly was razed by fire . The fire started in the middle of the night, but security agents were able to notice it at about 7:00a.m. on Monday morning.

The most affected place was the Hallowed Chamber of the lawmakers, which was completely razed down, including chairs, tables and roof of the building.

Speaker of the House, Prince Mathew Kolawole and the state security adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara were among early callers at the Assembly complex.

Hon. Kolawole said he suspected sabotage but did not mention where the suspected sabotage was coming from.

“We should leave security people to do their work and give us a report going forward,” the speaker said. A source said he suspected an explosion but couldn’t explain who might be responsible Another source alleged the fire disaster might have been caused by power surge.

But the state government said security and technical experts are currently working hard to unravel the cause(s) of the fire, which has caused significant damage to the complex.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement, said the state will inform the general public of findings as they unfold.

He said: “This is to inform the people of Kogi State and indeed Nigerians that the Kogi State House of Assembly has been razed down by fire. The sad occurrence happened in the early hours of Monday, October 10, 2022.

“Security and technical experts are currently working hard to unravel the cause(s) of the inferno which has caused significant damage to the Complex. The state government will inform the general public of findings as they unfold.

“We urge the general public to be calm, law abiding and resist the temptation of being lawless as the Government is capable of dealing with the likely outcome of the investigations.

“The state government will also make provision for temporary arrangements to ensure legislative business is not completely halted as a result of the unfortunate incident.”

It was Dangote Group that deployed its fire fighting equipment to put out the remaining fire and prevent it from extending to other offices.