ACF Calls For Medical Proof To Stop Tinubu From Contesting For Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has tasked Nigerians to show proof that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is not fit to vie for the Presidency in 2023 on health ground.

Spokesman of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, made this known on Friday against the backdrop of the APC stalwart’s declaration saying that he would run for the country’s top job.

The group stated that Nigeria must be saved from the agony of having any President with health challenge.

“If people have issues or evidence about his (Tinubu) health, let them come out and speak. Let them provide evidence that he is not strong enough to contest for the Presidency or hold the office.

“The people, who have the evidence that Tinubu is not strong enough for the office of Presidency, should save us the agony of having a sick President in office. They should speak out,” ACF stated.

It pointed out the case of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who was sick and died in office, leaving the country in constitutional crisis as a reference.

“So, if we know that somebody is sick, we should not allow him to take over that office. It is a serious office that will determine the future of millions of citizens. In a complex country like Nigeria, we should not allow somebody that is not medically fit to occupy such office and mess all of us up.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is always travelling abroad for medical attention, and Nigerians would be organising demonstrations to force him back home. It was really embarrassing. We should not allow such things to happen again,” Yawe added.