Philip Shaibu Emerges Winner Of Edo PDP Parallel Governorship Primary Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has beeb declared the winner of a factional Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primary election in Edo State.

Shaibu won the parallel primary election with over 301 votes.

The African Examiner writes that as of the time of filing this report, the Governor Godwin Obaseki faction of the party is yet to begin its own election.