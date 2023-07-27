Let Your Islamic Militia Stay Away From Southeast – IPOB Warns Asari Dokubo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused former Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo of raising an Islamic militia and they caution him not to allow the militia to get into Southeast.

The group in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, stated that the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will confront Dokubo and his militia if they encroach into the Southeast and they shouldn’t be blamed for it.

The statement said: “It is unfortunate that Nigerian media and Igbo political leaders are mute over the formation of a pro-government Islamic militia headed by Alhaji Asari Dukubo, which is among the groups causing mayhem that is sweeping across Igboland.

“When IPOB launched ESN in December 2020 to protect our bushes and forests from Fulani terrorists, the Nigerian media and some Igbo politicians were against our self-defence project.

“Most of our people did not foresee what we saw then but were deceived to downgrade the danger facing our region from Fulani herdsmen with the connivance of Nigerian Security Agents. But today, ESN has managed to secure our bushes and forests for our people to go back to farms, which was hitherto impossible due to the Fulani massacre.

“We in IPOB have nothing against anyone forming any militia to provide security as long as such a militia group does not target peaceful IPOB members and the Biafra restoration agenda.

“They must know their limits like IPOB and ESN know theirs. We are keenly watching as their agenda unfolds, and we will not hesitate to confront any group contracted to destabilise our land.”





