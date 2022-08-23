Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Stoning His Two Kids To Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 25-year-old man known as Elisha Tari has opened up about why he stoned his two children to death in his home.

It could be recalled that the Adamawa State Police Command nabbed Elisha for stoning two of his children, aged 3 and 5 years old, to death.

While being paraded on Monday, the suspect stated that he has a psychological problem and was once tied in chains some time ago.

“I smoke Indian hemp, drink alcohol, and inhale snuff. I don’t take tramadol or any other hard drugs,” he said.

According to him, an attempt to bring his wife and the mother of the deceased children, who left her matrimonial home for two months, did not yield any result.

On that fateful day, he stated that the deceased children approached him while he was cooking and he asked them “When is our mother returning back home?”

He stated that he also asked them to say “God” but instead, they said “fire, and kept saying fire, fire, instead of God”.

This made him angry and led him to pick stones to hit the children.

“I became irritated and provoked by their action as a result which I picked up stones and hit them on their heads to death,” Tari added.