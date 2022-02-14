NEMA Harp On Need For Synergy Among Stakeholders, Nigerian Army inclusive In Tackling Disaster Issues

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has stressed the need for a robust synergy and collaboration among Stakeholders, particularly the Nigerian Army (NA) in tackling issues of disasters in the country.

This it said, is in line with her quest and efforts in maintaining existing relationship between the Agency and other Stakeholders, including the Nigerian Arm forces

Acting Head of Owerri Operations Office of NEMA, Mr. Nnaji Ifeanyi, who spoke weekend when he led other officials of the organization on a courtesy visit to the Commander of 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Imo State, Brigadier General R.T Utsaha, harped on the need for robust synergy among key Stakeholders, including the Army in tackling disaster in the state and country at large.

He said: “this visit today has created room for a more collaborative efforts between the two key players, NEMA and the Nigerian Armed Forces in Disaster Management and particularly in the areas of Response in Nigeria.

Nnaji, while commending General Utsaha on his intimidating CV and sundry achievements appreciated the Nigerian Army for their steady and unflinching support to the Agency in general and the Operations office in particular.

He however, emphasized extensively on the undoubting roles of the disaster Response Unit (DRUs) in operational responses, and thereby appealed to the Brigadier General for a continued collaboration .

In his remark, General Utsaha, advocated regular inter-agency trainings and simulations, saying such exercises would bolster response capacities and enhance the existing synergy between the two organisations.

He therefore assured of his Brigade’s support in providing effective security to NEMA and the state at large which according to him, will bring meaningful development in the state