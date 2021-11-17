Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper Of Redeemed Church Pastor, Teacher In Calabar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Cross River Police Command has arrested one Felix Etim, suspected to be among the gang member that kidnapped a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Calabar, Sunday Adediran and a teacher whose name was not mentioned.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, stated in a telephone interview in Calabar that the suspects was in their custody.

Adediran, who was kidnapped on Nov. 13 at Ikot Eneobong area in Calabar, regained freedom on Nov. 15.

“Etim belongs to a 30-man gang that has been terrorizing residents of 8miles, Bacoco, Odukpani and Nasarawa areas in Calabar Municipality.

“The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Anti- kidnapping and Cultism Squad of the police at the early hours of Tuesday.

“Our men are on the trail of others involved in the kidnap of the Pastor and the teacher.

“We have a big challenge, which is lack of vehicles; in spite of that, we are still making progress with the little we are given,” she said.

She however, solicited the cooperation of members of the public in the area of useful and timely information sharing to help the police respond to cases of emergency on time.

The PRO commended the efforts of the Commander of Anti- Kidnapping and Cultism Squad, SP Alhameed Awodi, and his team for their apt response which she said was yielding results daily.

NAN
























