Police Arrest Teacher In Ogun For Allegedly Defiling 13-Year-Old Pupil

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Ogun have arrested a 25-year-old class teacher of a nursery and primary school in Ago-Iwoye, Ijebu North Local Government Area for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 13-year-old pupil.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, police spokesman stated in Abeokuta on Saturday that the teacher was arrested on Thursday.

He stated that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Ago-Iwoye Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim’s mother.

Oyeyemi added that the victim’s mother reported at the police station that suspect lured her daughter to his house after school lesson at 4:30 p.m., and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The mother took the blood-soaked pant of the victim to the station as exhibit.

The police spokesman stated also that upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer at Ago-Iwoye, SP Noah Adekanye, sent detectives to arrest the randy teacher.

“During interrogation, the teacher initially denied having done anything with the victim, but when the victim confronted him, he was unable to say anything further,’’ Oyeyemi stated.

The suspect has been taken to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution, Oyeyemi added.