Nigeria ‘ll End If 2023 Election Is Conducted With 1999 Constitution – Afe Babalola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, stated that, Nigeria would collapse if the upcoming 2023 general elections is conducted with the present 1999 Constitution.

Babalola disclosed that to prevent the collapse of the country because of the inherent challenges created by the constitution, the National Assembly should adopt the 1960 constitution before the next general elections.

The senior lawyer disclosed this in Ado Ekiti in a ceremony to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the establishment of ABUAD, an institution saying that he had through research “contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of the country with timely innovations across all sectors”.

He said, “I am happy that I conceived this university 12 years ago and since then, we have been going from strength to strength, making exploits in all our endeavours. Our vision is to make this place a great institution in university education in the country through teaching, research and community service.

“I can confirm to you today that our herbal drug produced through extensive research by our team of researchers has healed about 19 patients, who were infected with COVID-19. They were healed perfectly in less than five days of use. That tells you the level of our research in ABUAD.”

The legal luminary invited President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to visit the university and see the landmark achievements in the last 12 years so that it can be possible to “finding a way of replicating ABUAD in the different geo-political zones of the country”.

Babalola said, “We must avoid recycling the old failed leaders in the governance of this country. Any mistake of electing a new set of leaders under the present constitution will ruin Nigeria completely.

The simple way out is for the National Assembly to pass a resolution adopting the 1960/1963 Constitution with necessary amendments such as having in place six regions and a one-house parliament.”