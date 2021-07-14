Insecurity, Banditry: Bauchi Governor Indicts State’s Traditional Rulers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, on Tuesday, accused some members of the traditional institution in the state of being compromised, thereby posing threats to the lives and property of the people.

The governor made the accusation in Darazo Local Government Area of the state, while distributing some empowerment items and cash to youth and women in the area.

He warned that henceforth, anyone found wanting would be seriously dealt with, adding that the state government would no longer tolerate any compromise that would keep endangering the lives and property of its citizens.

Mohammed assured that the government was prepared to flush-out all the people sponsoring or aiding criminality in the state.

“Some of the members of our traditional institutions are compromised, allowing strange people, people with criminal backgrounds just because of the small peanuts they will get.

“We will not spare anybody, even though I am a member of the traditional institution.

“if anybody is found wanting, we will discipline him because we will not allow the traditional institutions to compromise and bring people that will make our lives and property compromised.

“I also want to say to our people that we should always be together, we should eschew rumour mongering, hatred, treachery and mischief.

“I know some leaders of the state who are busy bringing criminals to the state. I will talk when the time comes but certainly, we are not afraid of them.

“You’ve seen what is manifesting in Bauchi recently, criminality everywhere, kidnapping and stealing. We have a security board and we know those behind it,” the governor said.

Mohammed also explained that the state government had realised the sum of N500 million in its fight against ghost workers syndrome, adding that the money would be used to employ youths into the state civil service at the end of 2021, so as to keep the unemployed off streets.

“The good news is that the resources we are freeing from the ghost workers, we are going to apply to employ our youths, who have not been employed for the past five years,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the items distributed included 35 grinding machines, 34 popcorn making machines, 52 motorcycles.

There was also the distribution of cash to some youths and women in the local government area, which the governor said amounted to a total sum of N75 million. (NAN)
























