Police Debunk Rumour Of Intercepting Truck Loaded With Arms In Enugu

…. As Ugwuanyi Summons Security Meeting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Contrary to reports in the social media that a truck loaded with fire arms was recently intercepted somewhere in Enugu state on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the State, Ahmed Ammani, has debunked the rumour, saying such never happened

The rumour, which caused serious panic across the state, had it that people from the north were intercepted, arrested and set ablaze in the crisis-ridden Eha-Amufu in Isi-Uzo Council Area of the state.

But, the CP, after visiting the scene of the attack and burning of a truck and unspecified number of persons at Umuhu Village, along Eha-Amufu/Nkalagu Road, Eha-Amufu community later for on-the-spot assessment, noted that the truck was rather carrying goods and some travellers, as preliminary investigation had revealed.

Ammani, who was accompanied by the 82 Division Garrison Commander of the Nigerian Army Enugu, Brig. Gen. M. K. Ibrahim, DCP Olasoji Akinbayo in-charge of Operations, DCP Fidelis Ogarabe in-charge of the State CID Enugu and other Senior Police/Military Officers and the Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Mr Obiora Obeagu, described the rumour as baseless, misleading and an act of disinformation capable of creating unnecessary panic and escalating the situation in the area.

He therefore warned the creators and peddlers of such fake news to desist forthwith, as they would be made to face the full wrath of the law if apprehended.

The Commissioner, while commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives in the heinous criminal act and other reported attacks in the area, emphasized that the Police, with the active support and collaboration of other security agencies, would leave no stone unturned in fishing out the assailants and perpetrators of other acts of attack and murder in the area.

The Enugu police boss, however reassured members of the Eha-Amufu community of the avowed commitment of the security agencies to deploy both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to decisively deal with the untoward security breaches in the area.

He equally enjoined them to remain law-abiding, cooperate with the Joint Security Team and avoid acting in ways that could further breach public security and peace in the area.

Consequently, the CP ordered the further deployment of operational and intelligence resources to the area, while also ordering the State CID to thoroughly investigate the incident, harmonize ongoing investigations into other recent criminal incidents in the community and come up with actionable findings.

African Examiner reports that the area has been seriously volatile in recent times, as it has been characterized with killings and all manner of criminalities

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Friday summoned an emergency security meeting following the recent increase in insecurity situation in the state.

The meeting which took place at the state government house and chaired by the governor, it was gathered, had in attendance the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani; the Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. M.K Ibrahim; the Air Commander, 553 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Enugu, Air Commodore Isaiah Taiwo; the State Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Habu Maina Daluwa; and the State Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Aloysius Obiorah.

Others included the Controller of Corrections, Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu State Command, Nicholas Obiako; the Acting Comptroller of Immigration, Enugu State Command, DCI Mukhtar T. Musa; the Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi Command, AC Opaluwa O.P; and the representative of the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Enugu, Anthony Ogbodo, amongst others